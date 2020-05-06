Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 2.5%

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.34, 40,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,586,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.73%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

