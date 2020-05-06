Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Virco Mfg. in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $48,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

