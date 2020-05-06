Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

