Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.85. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

