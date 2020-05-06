Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

