Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 504,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,488,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

