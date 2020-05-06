Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

VTC stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 485.98 ($6.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 654.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 967.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

In related news, insider Martin Green bought 1,172 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

