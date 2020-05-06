Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Monday.

VTC opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Monday. Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 485.98 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a market cap of $301.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 967.04.

In other news, insider Martin Green bought 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

