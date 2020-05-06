Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shares of WCH opened at €53.80 ($62.56) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 52-week high of €82.02 ($95.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.64 and its 200-day moving average is €61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

