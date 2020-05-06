Walker & Dunlop’s (WD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

WD stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 458,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,717,000 after buying an additional 290,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

