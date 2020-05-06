Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. 1,496,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

