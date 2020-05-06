Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.60. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

