Washington Trust Bank Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.