Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,637 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

FB stock opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.