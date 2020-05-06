Wedbush Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. MKM Partners cut their target price on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NCMI opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.