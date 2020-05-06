Wedbush Weighs in on Dine Brands Global Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

