Wedbush Weighs in on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

EXLS stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $26,984,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ExlService by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

