Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 1,060 at Jefferies Financial Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEIR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.90) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,222.20 ($16.08).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 952.60 ($12.53) on Monday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 823.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.75.

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.80), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($62,255.62).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

