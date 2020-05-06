West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.79

West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.79 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), with a volume of 8553841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.11, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

West African Resources Company Profile (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

