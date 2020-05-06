Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Western Digital worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Longbow Research raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

WDC opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.