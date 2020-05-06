Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.46, but opened at $40.48. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 379,345 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDC. BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.