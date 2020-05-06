Weyerhaeuser Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE WY opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 375,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

