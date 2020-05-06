Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.97. BMO Capital Markets currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 284,269 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

