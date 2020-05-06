Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,257 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,224% compared to the average volume of 548 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

