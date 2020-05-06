Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at HSBC

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €166.89 ($194.05).

WDI stock opened at €87.50 ($101.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.80. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

