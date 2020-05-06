WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

WPC stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WP Carey by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.