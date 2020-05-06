Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

