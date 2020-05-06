Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

