WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of WSFS opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.