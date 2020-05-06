X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. ValuEngine cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

