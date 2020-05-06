XP (NYSE:XP) Trading Down 1.1%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.85, approximately 14,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,737,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

