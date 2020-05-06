Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,104,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

