Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$506.58 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. Cormark cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,413 shares in the company, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,545,039.24. Insiders have sold 85,309 shares of company stock valued at $510,916 in the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

