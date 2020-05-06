Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2020

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

