YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of YPF from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of YPF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.66 on Friday. YPF has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in YPF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in YPF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in YPF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

