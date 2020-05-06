Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of PGTI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

