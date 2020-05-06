Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.20). Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

