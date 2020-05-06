Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WNS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in WNS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 613,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

