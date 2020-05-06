Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $466.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

