Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ZIOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

