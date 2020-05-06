Zacks Investment Research Lowers WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

