Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Zambeef Products stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Zambeef Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.74 ($0.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.29.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

