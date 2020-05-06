Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Critical Survey

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet alerts:

This table compares Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet N/A -43.82% -36.35% DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet 0 0 0 0 N/A DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet $6.02 million 146.29 $92.07 million N/A N/A DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $22.38 billion 1.65 $1.70 billion $0.59 21.44

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet.

Summary

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR beats Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.