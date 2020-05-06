Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of PS Business Parks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

