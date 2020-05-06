Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,914 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 887,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

