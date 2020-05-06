Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $16.44 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 340,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 207,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.