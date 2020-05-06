Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 163,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

