Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $52.83 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $52,831,000. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

