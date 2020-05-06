Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $62.14 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 307,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,143,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

