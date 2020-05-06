Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

